A shortage of condoms could be near. Karex Bhd, the world’s largest condom producer, has been ordered to shut its doors.

The company, located in Malaysia, manufactures about 20 percent of the world’s condom supply and has been shutdown for ten days. This ten day shutdown has already resulted in a 100 million shortage.

The company’s CEO has applied for a special grant from the government to resume operation.

