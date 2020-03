A number of fans are concerned about rapper Cardi B, after a recent tweet. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to Twitter Sunday night to let fans that she hasn’t been feeling well for 24 hours.

I have such a uncomfortable stomachache for the past 24 hours 🤦🏽‍♀️I’m so irritated by it . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 29, 2020

After seeing this tweet, a number of fans questioned if Cardi has early signs of COVID-19. Others, however, questioned if she was pregnant again.

CORONA VIRUS — legend (@dakunzy_) March 29, 2020

Corona virus — Joe Martinez (@RecklessGame101) March 29, 2020

Better not be a baby in there… pic.twitter.com/EFemIxPJvf — Fan Account (@BardiUpdatess) March 29, 2020

Let’s all hope she is okay, and gets well soon.

