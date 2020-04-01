Santana Moss, who played alongside Sean Taylor for three seasons in Washington, joined The Team 980/95.9FM’s The Brian Mitchell Show w/ Scott Linn and shared some of his fondest memories of the late Taylor.

Happy birthday to #SeanTaylor, who would have turned 37 today & might still be playing. This is Sean in the final game of his rookie season outdoing the great Randy Moss on a 50/50 ball. Speed, athleticism, anticipation & play-making. #RIP21 #Redskins pic.twitter.com/tb4pdAUrXJ — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) April 1, 2020

One story that Moss mentioned was how Taylor would run home after full practices, despite having ridden his bike to the stadium. He also disclosed how in practice, ’21’ would be the first person he would spot on the field once they broke the huddle because of how smart Taylor was and the fact that he was a ‘bone-crusher’.

“With Sean back there at safety in practice, there was never a day I would not look for him,” Moss said of Taylor. “I want to find him. Regardless of who you were, he was gonna go after the ball, and so if the ball was coming your way, best believe if he gotta run through you to get it, he was gonna do so.”

Moss further talked about the person Taylor was starting to become following the birth of his daughter.

To hear anything you might’ve missed from The Brian Mitchell Show w/ Scott Linn, check it out in The Team 980 Audio Vault or The Team 980 App.

Santana Moss Reflects On The Life Of His Former Teammate, Sean Taylor was originally published on theteam980.com

Anthony Haynie III

Also On 93.9 WKYS: