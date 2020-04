Oprah is putting her stamp of approval on Lil Yachty’s new song “Oprah’s Bank Account.”

Oprah told the Associated Press, “I love it. I love it. I loveeeeee it! Yes, I love it.”

She went on to say, “I haven’t seen the video, but it’s nice to be in a Drake song no matter what-especially for your bank account, OK!”

This is a great stamp of approval for the song and an even greater stamp of approval for Yachty’s upcoming album Lil Boat 3.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: