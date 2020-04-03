Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard discusses how the NBA might resume the season & more

Washington Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard joins The Kevin Sheehan Show to update us on how the organization is dealing with the NBA seasoning having been shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The fans have been unbelievable this year." – @IshSmith on the second episode of Full Court Press on @WashWizardsPN. LISTEN 🎧: https://t.co/FVyNt2OPVZ pic.twitter.com/6Y9l8VSgZ6 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) April 2, 2020

Also, Tommy goes through what it was like back in February when the NBA decided to pull the plug on the season after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested postive for COVID-19. Plus, when will the league attempt to start things back up and will they try and resume the season in Las Vegas?

To hear anything you might’ve missed from Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard on The Kevin Sheehan Show check it out in The Team 980 Audio Vault or The Team 980 App.

