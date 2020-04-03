Detroit Bus Driver Who Complained About A Passenger Coughing Has Died Of COVID-19

A Detroit bus driver who recently complained about people not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously after a passenger coughed several times without covering her mouth, has died after contracting the virus, CNN reports.

Jason Hargrove posted a video to Facebook on March 21 criticizing a woman who he said got on his bus and coughed multiple times without covering her mouth.

“We out here as public workers, doing our jobs, trying to make an honest living to take care of our families, but for you to get on the bus and stand on the bus and cough several times without covering up your mouth … that lets me know that some folks don’t care. Utterly don’t give a f—, excuse my language,” Hargrove said in the 8-minute video.

He said that he was concerned not only for himself, but for the other passengers on the bus.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said on Thursday that Hargrove had died.

He encouraged Americans to watch Hargrove’s Facebook video.

“I don’t know how you can watch it and not tear up. He knew his life was being put in jeopardy, even though he was going to work for the citizens of Detroit every day, but somebody just didn’t care,” Duggan said in a press conference. “Somebody who didn’t take this seriously and now he’s gone.”

The Amalgamated Transit Union commemorated Hargrove in a statement. The union said he had been a member since 2016 and left behind a wife.

