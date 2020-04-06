Keep It Short: Here’s What Makes New Streaming Service Quibi Different

By now you may have exhausted all your streaming options and watch everything possible on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.

Lucky enough in these trying times, there’s a new service on the block by the name of Quibi. Quibi launched today April 6, and people are already displeased by one of the companies differing features– you can only stream content on your mobile devices.

Jeffrey Katzenberg, the movie mogul who founded the streaming service back in 2018 alongside CEO Meg Whitman, has maintained that the mobile-only approach — delivering premium content in snackable episodes of under 10 minutes throughout the day will be a hit.

“You leave the house every morning with a little TV in your pocket. It’s called your smartphone,” Whitman said in 2018. “During the day, you have these in-between moments. Ten minutes here, 15 minutes there, where you want to see something great.”

But just like any other streaming service, it comes with an affordable monthly fee. If you signed up before the launch date, you received a 90-day free trial. Otherwise, the service’s regular monthly pricing is set at $4.99 with ads and $7.99 with no ads. But the price might be worth it with plans to release 175 original shows and 8,500 episodes just in the first year.

While the content isn’t for everyone, those sports fans missing their favorites teams compete will be happy to know there’s a documentary executive produced by LeBron James and directed by Marc Levin. The doc chronicles the stories and success of the inaugural year at James’ I Promise school for troubled youth in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. The Hollywood Reporter warns that “sometimes feels like a commercial for King James and his academic altruism. But it’s also hugely emotional and inspiring. With the focus on the teachers and students facing long achievement odds, this is one to watch if you aren’t worried about a co-worker catching you crying.”

For fans of Chrissy Teigen‘s antics on social media, there’s Chrissy Court, where she plays a judge in small claims court and her mom Pepper Thai is a “bailiff.” Quibi also nabbed Chance The Rapper to host the reboot of Punk’d. The celebrity prank series was one of our favorites growing up, so we’re hyped for the revival, in which some of our new faves like Meg Thee Stallion, Karrueche, Offset get punk’d.

There’s even a show called Murder House Flip where some of the country’s most infamous houses where murders were committed get rehabbed and sold to the highest bidder. And for people that love cars. Migos’ Offset will be talking all things automotive with celeb friends like Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, Dapper Dan, Jay Leno, Quavo and Takeoff from Migos, Lil Yachty, and T-Pain.

Peep the rest of the shows available here.

