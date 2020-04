Instagram has shut Tory Lanez all the way down. The singer’s IG Live Series “Quarantine Radio” was shut down after things got a little spicy with a woman and a giant gummy worm.

Lanez took to IG, shortly after his live was shut down to show fans the message he received from Instagram.

He captioned the post, “350K I can’t go on right now they won’t let me… THEY DIDNT WANT ME TO WIN DAMN B.”

Tory’s account has been suspended until April 14th.

