CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Tory Lanez Is A Free Man And Dropping New Music

After being put in Instagram jail, Tory Lanez is a free man, and just in time for the release of his new mixtape . The Toronto native, who was banned from IG earlier this week, took to Instagram late Thursday to inform fans he was back on Instagram and had a new mixtape,“ The New Toronto 3″, dropping at midnight. 

“THIS IS WHO I DO IT FOR -#TheNewToronto3 TONIGHT 12AM,” Lanez captioned the post. 

 

 

Tory Lanez’s Quarantine Radio makes it way back to IG Live Friday.

Instagram , Quarantine Radio , The New Toronto 3. , Tory Lanez’s

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated April 9th)
BeBe Winans
35 photos
Videos
Close