Tory Lanez Is A Free Man And Dropping New Music

After being put in Instagram jail, Tory Lanez is a free man, and just in time for the release of his new mixtape . The Toronto native, who was banned from IG earlier this week, took to Instagram late Thursday to inform fans he was back on Instagram and had a new mixtape,“ The New Toronto 3″, dropping at midnight.
“THIS IS WHO I DO IT FOR -#TheNewToronto3 TONIGHT 12AM,” Lanez captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
MY LAST PROJECT WITH A MAJOR LABLE IS OUT NOW !!!!!!! GO TO EVERY MAJOR PLATFORM AND GO GET #TheNewToronto3 !!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 … IM SO THANKFUL FOR MY FANS … I DID 0 PROMO 4 THIS ALBUM ! SO IF IT SELLS 0 RECORDS IM JJST THANKFUL FOR THE FANS THAT HAVE SUPPORTED ME THIS FAR !!!! ……. I GOT U ! AND I WILL NEVER LET U DOWN AGAIN FROM THIS POINT 😭😭😭😭😭😭🤟🏽🤟🏽🤟🏽
Tory Lanez’s Quarantine Radio makes it way back to IG Live Friday.