Tory Lanez Is A Free Man And Dropping New Music

After being put in Instagram jail, Tory Lanez is a free man, and just in time for the release of his new mixtape . The Toronto native, who was banned from IG earlier this week, took to Instagram late Thursday to inform fans he was back on Instagram and had a new mixtape,“ The New Toronto 3″, dropping at midnight.

“THIS IS WHO I DO IT FOR -#TheNewToronto3 TONIGHT 12AM,” Lanez captioned the post.

Tory Lanez’s Quarantine Radio makes it way back to IG Live Friday.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: