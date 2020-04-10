Lizzo Makes Bank From Her Dance & Workout Videos On TikTok

At any given moment, you can log on to TikTok and catch Lizzo entertaining her followers by twerking and playing the flute. Like celebrities, such as Jason Derulo, Alicia Keys, and Justin Bieber, Lizzo has found a way to use TikTok to not only have fun but to stay connected to her audience will collecting a few coins. According to a list curated by GolfSupport.com, Lizzo is the 5th highest-paid and loved celebrity on the platform earning nearly $4000 per 15-60 second video ($3,920 to be exact).

In the last couple of years, Lizzo has evolved into an iconic artist and a badass voice for plus-size and body-positive individuals. While there are some who accuse Lizzo of doing a disservice by celebrating her plus-size body, one which society says shouldn’t be celebrated, many of us understand her importance.

Despite society’s standards and the negativity projected towards Lizzo for being unapologetic, the “Tempo” singer has received a tremendous amount of love around the globe. Lizzo’s presence on social media garners the support of millions, with 5.5 million followers on TikTok alone.

Now many of the faithful Lizzo supporters may remember her calling TikTok out for removing her swimsuit videos. However, its clear that has been resolved because all of the videos have been restored and Lizzo is up to her usual antics on TikTok just like other social media platforms. I guess someone over at TikTok understands the importance of Lizzo’s presence on the platform and her influence as a whole.

Maui Bigelow

