Rihanna Checks Fans & Shades Trump Over New Album Comments While Providing COVID-19 Relief

Rihanna is tired of hearing questions about the release of her highly anticipated album R9, but during her live Fenty Virtual Block party, she let fans know just how tired of hearing it she is.

On Sunday (Apr 12), while conversing with fans on Instagram Live, Rihanna snapped at her #RihannaNavy for incessantly asking about her album while the “Needed Me” singer was trying to continue to raise awareness for COVID-19 relief.

“If one of y’all motherf*kers ask me about the album one more time when I’m tryna save the world, unlike y’all president….on sight!’”, Rihanna said during the live.

The “Sex with Me” star has already donated more than $5 million to global coronavirus relief via her Clara Lionel Foundation, in addition to pledging another $1 million alongside Jay-Z to help those most affected in Los Angeles and New York and providing another $700,000 worth of ventilators to her home country of Barbados

Rihanna isn’t just focused on saving the world solo, she and Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, teamed up to address the huge surge in domestic violence cases that have taken place in Los Angeles since the coronavirus lockdown began; donating a combined total of $4.2 million donations. The generous and much-needed donations will “provide 10 weeks of support including shelter, meals, and counseling for individuals and their children suffering from domestic violence at a time when shelters are full and incidents are on the rise,” as noted in the press release.

Although fans have been disappointed by the superstar’s continued album push backs, Rihanna did address the delay last year and again during an interview with British Vogue. During the interview, Rihanna noted that she was working on a new album before adding she was unsure when the album would be released due to her desire to really feel the music she’s putting out.

“I can’t say when I’m going to drop,” Rihanna said in the interview. “But, I am very aggressively working on music. I don’t want my albums to feel like themes. There are no rules. There’s no format. There’s just good music, and if I feel it, I’m putting it out.”

Rihanna Checks Fans & Shades Trump Over New Album Comments While Providing COVID-19 Relief was originally published on hiphopwired.com

tffhthewriter

Also On 93.9 WKYS: