“Truth Hurts” rapper, Lizzo hopped on Tory Lanez’s Quarantine Radio, late Monday, to clear the air as to why she was asked to stop twerking Sunday during Diddy’s IG Live dance-a-thon.

While on live with Tory, Lizzo explained, she was not asked to stop twerking, but to change the explicit music.

Lizzo explains what happened w Diddy pic.twitter.com/0R5yzmLMsW — Quarantentiary Inmate (@okT_evoL) April 13, 2020

Diddy addressed the situation Sunday evening during his IG Live, explaining he loves her twerking, but wanted clean music.

