NeNe Leakes’ closet is a magical land of great mystery…at least that’s how we felt after watching her drag Porsha out of it last season on the Real Housewives Of Atlanta. Things have since settled down (Porsha and NeNe are friends again) and the closet door that was once closed has been reopened and cameras are allowed to go inside.

With most of the nation under “stay at home” orders, NeNe took Extra on a virtual tour of her closet that resembles the layout of her Swagg Boutique. NeNe’s colored-coordinator closet is more like a corridor. In the live stream, the HBIC shows off her luxury hand bag collection, robust sunglasses collection, jewels and island.

“I am what you call a shoe whore. I have shoes galore. Lots of boots and stuff,” she says cruising past her fancy footwear. “You would not want me for your girl, I’ll spend all your money,” she joked.

The ladies of RHOA are gearing up for the reunion as we approach the end of this season of the show. And NeNe and Kenya are at it, both claiming they have receipts that will expose the other. The reunion will be filmed remotely with all the glitz and glam.

“These girls … they’re gonna get it, let me tell you,” NeNe told People. “This isn’t a threat, it’s a promise.”

Meanwhile, NeNe’s enemy this season Kenya said, “You’ll see at the reunion. I definitely have receipts, and I think that this is going to be a reunion of exposure,” Kenya told Andy Cohen on WWHL.“That’s what I’m calling it, because so many things have been covered up over the years, and I am going to open up that can of worms and that receipt box, and I am going to show everything.”

Whew chile. Who will come out on top?

NeNe Leakes Finally Lets Us All The Way Inside Her Closet & We Don't Want To Leave was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Shamika Sanders

