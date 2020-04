Local Artists! Little Bacon Bear and Malcolm Xavier have something interactive for you.

Email Your Clean Radio Radio Songs to 939kysvs@gmail.com

Little Bacon Bear & Malcolm Xavier will be going through and reviewing songs Wednesday 4.15.20 at 8:30 pm on @939wkys IG Live

THIS DOES NOT GUARANTEE AIRPLAY!

CLICK HERE TO SEND EMAIL

Also On 93.9 WKYS: