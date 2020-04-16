TRIED IT: Juvia’s Place ‘I AM MAGIC’ Foundation Is Beat Face Approved

I am a firm believer that looking good and feeling good go hand in hand. Whether it is mind, body, soul or personal slays, every woman deserves the opportunity to feel amazing both internally and externally. Even in the midst of this quarantine, women, myself included should exercise the right to keep it cute. Today, I am here to encourage that behavior by sharing my thoughts on one of my new beauty faves.

A few weeks ago, I gave a dope review on Juvia’s Place Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick and today, I am here to rave about another one of their products, their “I AM MAGIC” Velvette Matte Foundation is BOMB ($20). I will even go a step further and say that it is one of the best foundations on the market right now.

Juvia’s Place velvety matte finish foundation has forced its way to the top of my favorite foundations list. The “I AM MAGIC” foundation offers soothing and moisturizing benefits. The face paint delivers great coverage, perfect for hiding imperfections while giving a soft-focus effect. The foundation is formulated to provide full and buildable coverage and it is Paraben, oil, and cruelty-Free.

Now you know that I am always here for a fresh face and I stress the importance of skincare, but I also live for a good beat and that is exactly what Juvia’s Place foundation proves. Juvia’s Place, boasts 42 expertly created shades of foundation that are globally-inspired with hues from the deepest dark (Sudan) to very fair skin tones (Marisol).

Oh, and while the brand provides the perfect beat that mimics or surpasses the quality of many high-end brand’s foundations, its price point accommodates the strictest of budgets. The foundations are regularly priced at $20 on both Juvia’s Place and Ulta website but Juvia’s Place is always having a sale. So again, I would advise you to sign up for the mailing list and cop the foundation for the low low, I got mine for $8.

