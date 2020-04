Teddy Riley and Babyface have officially broken Instagram. According to Verzuz creator, Swizz Beats the two producers pulled in 4 Million viewers during last night’s battle.

For more than two hours, fans got to hear and see Teddy Riley and Babyface play and tell stories about some of their chart-topping songs.

Congratulations to the G.O.A.T’s Teddy and Babyface.

Do you think anyone can break the Teddy Riley and Babyface’s IG numbers?

