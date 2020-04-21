Wakanda Forever now has a different meaning. Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman is rumored to not be returning to the sequel of Black Panther.

Cosmic Book News reports that there are speculations that Boseman aiming for a pay rise for the second movie is to blame. Though Black Panther 2 isn’t set to hit screens until 2022, a recent video of the actor with an extreme weight loss also started speculation that he is preparing for a new role.

The source states “it should be noted that the rumors come from 4Chan, so take everything with a huge grain of salt, but that said, it is known that Kevin Feige and Marvel are going a huge SJW politically correct route with at least their Phase 4 plans, so I wouldn’t be surprised by anything that happens.”

It is believed that Black Panther 2 will ultimately replace T’Challa with his own sister Shuri.

The movie will once again be directed by Ryan Coogler and is expected to bring back Boseman, Leticia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, and Danai Gurira. The sequel is scheduled for release in May 2022.

Wakanda No More? Chadwick Boseman May Not Return To Black Panther Sequel was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com