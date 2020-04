A congratulations may be in order for rapper Roddy Ricch. “The Box” rapper appears to be the new father of a little baby boy. The rappers longtime girlfriend, Allie Minati, shared a picture Roddy holding a baby with the caption “ congratulations I’m so happy.”

The post and Minati’s account has since been taken down, but not before a fans page was about to capture a screenshot of the image.