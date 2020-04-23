Some Maryland Barbershops & Salons Have Reopened But Here Are The Limitations

Maryland barbershops are allowed to reopen but there are few rules that must be followed. The only clients that barbers are able to serve are essential personal by appointment only. Also, those essential personal clients must have documents showing that there is a grooming standard for their job. These documents will be kept by the barbers and filed. All workers, including the clients, must wear masks and disinfect before and after each person. So children, seniors, and non-essential employees cannot book appointments. This is seen be used mainly by military and first responders. If you would like the full list of guidelines, visit https://americanbarber.org

NBC4 also offers a course on Do’s and Don’ts of At Home Haircuts and you can find even more tips in the gallery below…