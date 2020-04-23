Netflix has come up with some really creative and… and out of the box content as of late. Including an all-female wrestling show called Glow, that did surprisingly well.

Now, HBO is getting in on the same content with wrestling reality TV. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Issa Rae are teaming up for a 30-minute series revolving around backyard wrestling.

The series is going to be called TRE CNT, pronounced Tre Count. The show is going to center around a young man by the name Cassius Jones who has a passion for wrestling and desires to enter wrestling for a profession. He plans to use his inheritance money from life insurance as well as a deed to a house his grandfather left him to propel him into the business. Jones starts building a wrestling empire in the backyard of the home his grandfather left for him in Houston, he slowly begins to gain the support necessary from his family and friends.

Both The Rock and Issa Rae have worked with HBO before in Ballers and Insecure; the show will be produced by Mohamed El Masri, who also produced Here and Now, which is also an HBO show.

There’s currently no release date or casting information for TRE CNT, so wrestling fans should stay tuned as more updates roll in.

While Ballers wrapped its fifth and final season last fall, Rae’s been busy lately with Insecure returning for its fourth season a few weeks ago. Per usual, every episode leads to a debate on Twitter between Team Lawrence and Team Issa– but now the sides have changed. Now the new debate –as Issa tries to cope with her new friend dating her ex– is Issa’s rocky relationship with her self sabotaging best friend, Molly.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Issa Rae Tapped For HBO’s Backyard Wrestling Show was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Darryl Darby

