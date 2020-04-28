CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Who’s Cappin!? The Con Man Who Stole ‘Basketball Wives’ Jennifer Williams Car [VIDEO]

“I’m asking for some help finding my Range Rover that this man, Aaron Nichols, stole from me,” said Jennifer Williams on social media. On Friday the Basketball Wives star posted a photo of herself with the car and the man she’s accusing of the theft.
A commenter on her post said the same thing happened to a friend of theirs and involved the same man. “He did the same thing to my friend Ellie! Stole her S550 Benz but she didn’t let up. This was a few years ago. Things continued to get messy between the two of them as accusations were thrown all over the place.
Lore’l had to give Who’s Cappin today to this and all the other con men out their scamming! You got to be careful with who you trust online and in real life!

SEE ALSO: #AliensExist – Headkrack Recalls The First Time He Encounter Aliens [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: 90% Of Minority and Women Owners Shut Of Paycheck Protection Program

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Where Are They Now? The Cast Of ‘Love & Basketball’ Then and Now [PHOTOS]

15 photos Launch gallery

Where Are They Now? The Cast Of ‘Love & Basketball’ Then and Now [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Where Are They Now? The Cast Of ‘Love & Basketball’ Then and Now [PHOTOS]

Where Are They Now? The Cast Of ‘Love & Basketball’ Then and Now [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_2145990" align="aligncenter" width="594"] Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty[/caption] 20 years later, Love and Basketball is still widely named one of our favorite black love stories.  Monica Wright and Quincy McCall quickly became #CoupleGoals when the friends-turned-lovers showed us at a young age how to deal with love, friendships and passion. Debuting on April 16 in 2000, the legendary film’s story pulls at the heartstrings as we watched childhood friends organically fall in love to become life companions sharing their drive for basketball. The movie is star-studded with well-known actors like Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps, Regina Hall, and more. After 20 years, here’s what the cast is up to now…

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Who’s Cappin!? The Con Man Who Stole ‘Basketball Wives’ Jennifer Williams Car [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Close