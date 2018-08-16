Fat Trel on New Mixtape ‘Finally Free’, Being Sober, Giving Confidence to DC Artists and More!

Fat Trel dropped by Angie Ange in the Morning to talk about his new mixtape, being out of jail and family. Fat Trel just dropped his new project, Finally Free, his first since being incarcerated. Trel also discussed what it was like to be sober while recording the project. Another issue that Trel touched on was that despite being out of jail; he still has to be on his best behavior because of probation!

Later in the interview, he discussed his ecstatic nature and being proud of being a Washingtonian. He talked about being the first street rapper from D.C., and showed love to many of the rising artists from the area such as Shy Glizzy, Goldlink, Rico Nasty, and Lightshow.

Watch the link about to see more of Trel, as he delves into Fatherhood, his upcoming show at the Fillmore, the genuine relationship he and Angie have built and much more…

