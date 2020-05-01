Jeru The Damaja Rocks At-Home Concert For NPR’s Tiny Desk

Jeru The Damaja had a potent run in the 1990s as part of the Gangstarr Foundation with two heralded albums produced by DJ Premier and continuing to work well into the 21st Century. The Brooklyn native and ex-pat now resides in Germany, delivering a much-needed Tiny Desk concert in conjunction with NPR.

From his digs in Berlin, Jeru opened with “Can’t Stop The Prophet,” a track from his 1994 debut album, The Sun Rises In The East. Jeru explained during the set that he chose the song as a means to inspire and let folks know that the ability to overcome in these trying times is possible. The track opened a mini-medley of “Ain’t The Devil Happy,” “Scientifical Madness,” “So Raw,” and “My Mind Spray.”

After going back into the vault, Jeru shared two new tracks “IF” and “Power,” the second of which will appear on his upcoming album. In between the songs, Jeru expertly tied them together to deliver a powerful message of self-actualization and harmony with the world as we’re all trying to get through this one day at a time.

Check out Jeru the Damaja’s Tiny Desk concert below.

D.L. Chandler

