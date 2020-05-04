Drake Says New Music With Lil Wayne Is Coming

Summer 2020 is definitely going to be all about Drake. The “Toosie Slide” rapper hopped on Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio and discussed teaming up with Wayne for some new music.
Check out the conversation below:
View this post on Instagram
TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94 _____________________________________ Yesterday #Drake dropped his new project “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” to hold us over until his next album. He later joined #LilWayne via phone on #YoungMoneyRadio to talk about the project, and much more. However, before ending the call, Lil Wayne asked the question that many people have been wanting to know, which is when are they going to give the world some new music together. _____________________________________ Drake says he’s ready to do another collab with Weezy any time, as they both explained how they are both perfectionists when it comes to the music. _____________________________________ Nonetheless, Drake said he’ll be in the studio all weekend, and at least by next week, Lil Wayne will have two new joints to work on so—read more at TheShadeRoom.com (📹: @applemusic/ @beats1official)
Are you ready for more Drake?