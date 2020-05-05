Supreme’s COVID-19 T-Shirt Raises Over $1 Million For Charity

Streetwear giant Supreme is known for selling some hyped up products, like bricks and Oreos, but this might be its most expensive item so far.

With the coronavirus destroying families with death or loss of jobs, Supreme decided to launch an exclusive t-shirt on April 24 with a refreshing twist to benefit those in need.

“Supreme will release a Benefit Box Logo tee to support youth and families facing homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Box Logo Tee features original artwork by Takashi Murakami. 100% of proceeds will go to HELP USA,” stated the brand last month when the $60 shirt was announced.

It’s no surprise that the tee sold out, but even better is that it raised $1,052,040, and all of it went to charity. HELP USA took to Instagram to thank the skateboard brand for the help.

HELP USA‘s purpose is to make sure that everyone in need has a home and even provide shelter to those who need it immediately along with their families and others in their communities.

The t-shirt stays true to Supreme’s vibe. Placed in the middle of the white tee is a classic Box Logo with Murakami’s 12-petaled flower with a smiling face in the middle– which is said to represent joy and innocence– serving as a backdrop. On the back of the shirt is a small flower logo and under it reads “COVID-19, 2020, Relief Fund.”

Please don’t forget that it’s not always about the products you can cop, but how you can help others. You can still donate to HELP USA here.

