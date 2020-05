LeBron James is outraged by the death of Ahmaud Arbery. The Lakers star took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the death of the jogger.

“We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can’t even go for a damn jog man!”

We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud(Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the….. pic.twitter.com/r1PNxs8Vgn — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 6, 2020

LeBron’s tweet comes after video footage was released showing Arbery being gunned down back in February by two white men who said they were making a citizens arrest.

