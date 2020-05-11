CLOSE
Snoop Dogg Is Over People Hyping Tekashi 6ix9ine

Rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine has been the number one topic of conversation and Snoop Dogg wants that to stop.

The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper commented on a post by Tidal’s Elliott Wilson, saying we have to “stop pushing this [rat].”

“They gotta stop pushing this [rat],” All these media outlets making snitching cool. I’m old school. F***69 and everybody pushing his line right now all New York GZ fell me on this and if you don’t f*** u2,” Snoop commented.

 

Do you agree with Snoop?

