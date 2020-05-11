Yella Beezy has come onto the hip-hop scene over the past few years with hits like “That’s On Me”, “Bacc At It Again”, and “Restroom Occupied” with Chris Brown, and now has his first big record of 2020 on his hands with “”Headlocc” featuring Young Thug.

He checked in with The Morning Hustle to discuss his new single, but more specifically how he continues to make these chart topping hits year after year. When listening to Yella, you can’t miss his accent or style in rapping, which he attributes to Dallas and why it’s so important to continue to rep where he is from and not try to chase a sound that may be “popular” at the moment.

Yella recently hit the blogs showing off his weight loss. While most of us are gaining those quarantine pounds, Yella Beezy explains why he decided to begin to live a healthier lifestyle, and credits finally being off the road to allowing him to stop eating so unhealthy.

Check out the full interview with The Morning Hustle and Yella Beezy and make sure you subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Yella Beezy Explains His Weight Loss Journey And Why He'll Always Represent For Dallas [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

