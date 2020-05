Rapper Cam’ron is spilling the tea about the movie “Paid In Full”. During a recent interview, Cam was asked if a sequel was in the works, to which he replied, “happening.”

“I’ve been asked this question several times. This is the first time I’m going you a possibility of yes,” Cam’ron went on to say.

Cam’ron didn’t share any details on how far the team has gotten in their talks about the sequel or an expected released date.

