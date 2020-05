Meek Mill and Jay-Z are teaming up to help a number of prisons and jails in the U.S.. The two, along with Meek’s REFORM Alliance will be sending 10 million surgical masks to prisons.

This was also made possible by Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey, who sent a $10 million donation to the REFORM Alliance.

The REFORM Alliance has already sent 10,000 masks to prisons to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

