Kodak Black Steps In To Help 5th Grade Class Ripped Off By Hilton Hotels

Kodak Black is saving the day for a group of 5th graders from his hometown.

According to TMZ, Kodak Black and his attorney Bradford Cohen have stepped in to help 5th-grade students from Pinewood Elementary School after the group was taken advantage of by Homewood Suites By Hilton.

The site reports that prior to the Coronavirus pandemic, the class of 30 students held a fundraiser to take a class trip to Washington D.C. After raising a whopping $17k, the group booked their week-long trip, slated for mid-March. But, once the virus was ravaging the nation, the school canceled the trip and tried to get a refund for about a month, from Homewood Suites by Hilton for their 30 rooms.

According to Cohen, who’s representing the case pro bono, the school’s Parent Teacher Organization reached out to the hotel for a refund and continued to receive the runaround until the hotel’s director of sales sent an email, notifying the group about a hefty cancellation fee of $20,612.

“Since we already received payments of $17,931 [your] balance is $2,681,” Hilton added. “We will use the credit card we have on file unless noted otherwise.”

After receiving the news, the school principal got involved in the incident resulting in Hilton issuing a refund, but only for $7,000, before noting that a portion of the remaining $10,000 difference could be credited to the class IF it comes to D.C. later this year, which is highly unlikely due to the ongoing fight against the spread of COVID-19.

After catching wind of the case, Kodak Black offered to step in and save the trip for the class if Hilton continued to refuse to issue the refund of the remaining $10,000 balance. Shortly after making the announcement, a post was made to Kodak Black’s Instagram confirming the gesture and also quoting Cohen’s response to the case.

“Once again @kodakblack from prison volunteers to help out if necessary,” Cohen wrote. “The kid is great, a real kind soul. Defendants including #kodakblack aren’t what you read on paper and police reports. The rare occasion where he let’s me discuss the good things he does. I won’t mention any of the anonymous mask donations, food bank donations and gift cards that an anonymous client has donated over the last 2 months. Its time for @hilton @homewoodsuites to pay up.”

As of press time, Hilton hasn’t responded to the allegations.

Kodak Black Steps In To Help 5th Grade Class Ripped Off By Hilton Hotels was originally published on hiphopwired.com

