Maryland Man With Numerous Face Tattoos In Custody After Fleeing Police

Police in Hagerstown have finally arrested a man after he ran away from police officers during an arrest Tuesday.

Kristopher Michael Stull was wanted on multiple warrants including a parole violation and firearms charges when he fled from officers.

Authorities didn’t say where they apprehended him, but his unique mugshot did gain national coverage.

