4C Hair Is Trending On Tik Tok Thanks To These African Pride Product Reviews

Hair tutorials just got cuter, thanks to TikTok. The social media app has given content creators a creative way to review a product in a way that isn’t too YouTube-y. Let’s face it, sometimes you want to skip all the chatter and get to the information. If you’re impatient like myself, then the latest challenge is right up your alley. It involves natural hair, a dash of makeup, African Pride Hair Products and no conversation.

The Moisture Miracles Collection from African Pride has been hydrating the tresses of influencers across the states. They’ve resorted to TikTok to document how they’ve used it, and the end results. Let’s just say, the products give a ‘fresh out the salon’ look.

Influencer Frilancy Hoyle gave us kinky coily goals with her gorgeous rod set. Step by step, she walks us through the process of achieving beautiful curls on 4C hair.

Jaelen Mitchell’s no gel wash and go is to be admired. Her long, luxurious curls look hydrated and full of bounce! I love it!

Chixi Duru began her video looking exactly like how I’ve looked in the house for the past two months. Her transformation though!

Give us volume, Caro Viee! Not only does her hair have body, it is full of life. You can tell she’s had a good dosage of moisture based on the shine of her curls.

Maiye C’s curls make me drool. Everything about her hair, and how the products absorb it, makes me want to try the Moisture Miracles Collection.

The collection includes Pre-Shampoo ($9.00, www.Amazon.com), Shampoo ($8.00, www.Amazon.com) and Conditioner ($8.00, www.Amazon.com), Leave-In Conditioner ($9.00, www.Amazon.com), Curling Cream ($9.00, www.Amazon.com), and Hair Oil ($4.99, www.Walmart.com). Judging from the TikTok videos, it looks like the products can be used on all hair types.

While we are stuck at home, this is the best time to explore new products. Trial and error can occur on a daily basis! These look like great (and affordable) products to invest in. I can especially appreciate the TikTok videos that give me a quick run down of what to use to achieve the looks. You can purchase all items on Amazon or Walgreens. Most of the products are sold out online at Walgreens, but if you go in the store, you can purchase each product for $4.99. Issa WIN!

What do you think? Will you be adding African Pride’s Moisture Miracles to your hair routine?

DON’T MISS…

Gabrielle, Yvonne & Issa Show Off Their Natural Hair In New Budweiser Ad

‘Today’ Show Anchor Sheinelle Jones Embraces Her Natural Hair On-Air For The First Time

4C Hair Is Trending On Tik Tok Thanks To These African Pride Product Reviews was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: