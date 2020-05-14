The D.C. Sports Family Comes Together To Show Gratitude To Our Frontline Workers

New T-shirts are available for purchase to raise money for the Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) Foundation’s “Feeding the Frontlines” fund. The new designs are to promote staying connected together while apart as well as continuous hand washing.

The “Wahington” normally above Capitals has been changed to “Wash Your Hands”

The message “We’ll Always Be Together” is placed on the Mystics shirt

An extra hand is added to the Wizards logo to promote frequent hand washing

“Feeding the Frontlines” was created by the MSE Foundation, which has partnered with Wizards’ chefs at FLIK, Capitals’ chefs at SuperFd, and a nonprofit within MSE’s Social Impact program, DC Central Kitchen, to fund healthy, fresh meals. Feeding the Frontlines began with seed funding from Wizards players and coaches and is now fueled by donations from all teams – the Wizards, Capitals, Mystics, Go-Go and District Gaming – with players, coaches, owners, MSE staff and fans contributing to deliveries made at seven District hospitals and testing sites thus far.

The limited-edition T-shirts are $25 each and can be purchased on the MSE Foundation site

https://www.monumentalfoundation.org/tees.

Capitals, Mystics and Wizards Team T-shirts on Sale to Benefit COVID-19 Relief Effort was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: