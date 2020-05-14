Attorney Ben Crump Says The Killing Of Breonna Taylor Was Completely Unjustifiable [Interview]

We were joined this morning by Attorney Ben Crump, who was hired by the family of Breonna Taylor to discuss the facts of the case, where the issues lie, and the importance of getting justice for Breonna and her family. Crump is also helping in the case in Georgia fighting for justice for Ahmaud Arbery, another national story that came out last week.

According to published reports, Breonna Taylor, an EMT worker, was fatally shot and killed in her home while sleeping after officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department executed a search warrant at the wrong home.

Despite the incident occurring on March 13, the killing garnered little attention until the death of 25-year old Ahmaud Arbery, the black man in Georgia who died on Feb. 23 after being pursued and shot by two white men, broke.

“Breonna Taylor should be alive, the ironic thing is she is an EMT, plenty of time she’s worked along side police, and it was the police that execute her.” said Ben Crump at the end of our conversation. The story is now garnering national attention with, Kamala Harris calling for Department of Justice to investigate the case, “Her family deserves answers.”

I'm calling for the Department of Justice to investigate #BreonnaTaylor's death. Her family deserves answers.pic.twitter.com/f0Dkov5D5R — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 13, 2020

All three officers involved were placed on administrative reassignment pending the outcome of an investigation. We will be sure to keep you updated with any news regarding this case in the future.

