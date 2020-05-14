Who’s Cappin?! Netflix And Their Top 10 List! [VIDEO]

CLOSE
Netflix has pretty much become part of everyone family over the past few weeks, and we begin to put trust in that family member. Despite all the new competition in the streaming world, Netflix continues to remain one of the top players when it comes to streaming at home. That’s why we hate to do it, but we had to call CAP on Netflix this morning!

After choosing to watch John Henry, partially because it was in the number one spot on Netflix’s Top 10 list, Lore’l had to call them out and is demanding a refund for the time she lost sitting through that movie! She even goes as far as saying it’s one of the worst movies ever, and by first reactions online, a lot of people agree!

 

 

Listen to the podcast of Who’s Cappin and let us know on social media the WORST movie you’ve ever watched!

