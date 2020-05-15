B’More’s Mr. Trash Wheel In 2020 Guinness World Records Book

Baltimore’s Mr. Trash Wheel make it in the 2020 Guinness World Records book for “Most Floating Debris Removed by a Trash Interceptor in One Month.”

This was accomplished between April 1 and April 30, 2017 after removing 63.3 U.S. tons of debris from the Jones Falls River.

The Trash Wheel was installed in May 2014 and has collected over 2.5 million pounds of trash and debris.

