“Basketball County: In The Water” Documentary Producer, Jimmy Jenkins, Talks About The New Film

“Basketball County: In The Water” premieres tonight, May 15th on Showtime at 9pm. Everyone in the DMV, especially in PG County, are excited to see this film. Jimmy Jenkins spoke with DJ QuickSilva about why it was so important to create this film. Through this documentary, we will see the stories of many PG County basketball legends like Kevin Durant. See the Trailer for the film and the full interview below…

LISTEN LIVE

RELATED: The Trailer For Kevin Durant’s Documentary ‘Basketball County: In The Water’ Has Arrived

Also On 93.9 WKYS: