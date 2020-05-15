IDK Checks In With Angie Ange About His Role In The “Basketball County: In The Water” Documentary

PG COUNTY REPRESENT!

Angie Ange had a great chat about IDK’s role as music supervisor, composer, and narrator on Kevin Durant’s documentary ‘Basketball County: The Water’ that will air on Showtime May 15th at 9pm.

He also talks about putting together an all-star PG county collab ‘495’ with Rico Nasty, Big Flock, Young Manny, Big Jam, and the OG Weensey of Backyard Band. From day one IDK has been one of the smartest artists Angie Ange has seen come out of the DMV because he really put a focus on learning the business of the music industry and took different routes to get his music and message out there ( Adult Swim and Forbes for example) A true student of the game who’s creating his own blueprint in such an innovative way. Keep going brother!

Keep Up with Angie Ange on IG @GoAngie and IDK @idk

