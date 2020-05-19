DMV Artist Miss Kaniyah Drops First EP “Love It or Hate It”

One thing about it. The DMV breeds one-of-a-kind talent. Even in the midst of a pandemic, several projects from local artists dropped this month, including “Love It or Hate,” the first EP from the rising female rap talent, Miss Kaniyah.

Chey Parker hopped on Instagram Live with Miss Kaniyah the same week her project dropped to talk about how she put the EP together, her successful single with Big Flock, and what other DMV artists she would like to collaborate with in the future.

Check out the full interview below and stream her album on all music platforms:

