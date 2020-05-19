DJ Freeez Goes Track-For-Track With Northeast’s Miss Kaniyah

DMV Music
| 05.19.20
Dismiss

A Good Investment

DJ Freeez’s “New Before 2” is the perfect platform for new music on 93.9 WKYS! So before hopping on the turntables at midnight, he took some time to reintroduce the public to Washington DC’s rising rapstress, Miss Kaniyah. The well-invested, eye-popping visuals to her Invest Freestyle were enough to ask about, because she wrote the treatment, Directed & Styled the whole video herself! From features, song content, inspirations, and personal relationships, Freeez takes a deep dive into the 8-track EP “Love It or Hate It”. Released on Monday, May 11th, the EP is an elaborate sonic introduction to who the world knows as Miss Kaniyah.

LISTEN LIVE

 

 

RELATED: DMV Artist Miss Kaniyah Drops First EP “Love It or Hate It”

RELATED: Miss Kaniyah and Big Flock Link Up For “Invest Freestyle” [Video]

big flock , DJ Freeez , dmv music , miss kaniyah , new before 2 , saturday midnight mix

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated April 29th)
DJ Gemini Sits With Fat Trel
50 photos
More From KYSDC
Videos
Close