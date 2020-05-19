DJ Freeez Goes Track-For-Track With Northeast’s Miss Kaniyah

A Good Investment

DJ Freeez’s “New Before 2” is the perfect platform for new music on 93.9 WKYS! So before hopping on the turntables at midnight, he took some time to reintroduce the public to Washington DC’s rising rapstress, Miss Kaniyah. The well-invested, eye-popping visuals to her Invest Freestyle were enough to ask about, because she wrote the treatment, Directed & Styled the whole video herself! From features, song content, inspirations, and personal relationships, Freeez takes a deep dive into the 8-track EP “Love It or Hate It”. Released on Monday, May 11th, the EP is an elaborate sonic introduction to who the world knows as Miss Kaniyah.

