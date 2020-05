Big Sean is dropping more details on his upcoming project. The Santa Monica, California born rapper sat down with DJ Khaled over the weekend on IG Live to discuss his upcoming project, “Detroit 2”. During the conversation, Big Sean said the cover art has been completed and the album has the right number of songs.

No details were dropped on the release date of “Detroit 2”.

Are you ready for a new Big Sean’s project?

