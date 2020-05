Waka Flocka is dedicating his life to a few good causes.The “No Hands” rapper, took to Twitter Monday to announce he is dedicating his life to suicide prevention and mental health.

“I’m officially dedicating my life to suicide prevention and mental illness!!! Y’all not alone Waka Flocka Flame is with y’all now,” Waka wrote on Twitter.

I’m officially dedicating my life to suicide prevention and mental illness!!! Y’all not alone Waka Flocka Flame is with y’all now!!!! — Waka Flocka (@WakaFlocka) May 26, 2020

In 2013, Waka’s brother took his life at the age of 22.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: