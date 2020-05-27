Former NBA Star Stephen Jackson Remembers His “Twin” George Floyd

The senseless murder of beloved Minneapolis security guard and Houston, Texas native George Floyd is still sending shockwaves of rage throughout the nation. Former NBA star Stephen Jackson, a longtime friend of Floyd and someone he regarded as a brother, is among those who have expressed their anger and is demanding justice at all levels over Floyd’s death.

Jackson, 42, who was born in Port Arthur, Texas, shared a series of Instagram posts in the wake of the news that Floyd, 46, died after a white Minneapolis police officer impeded his breathing by putting a knee to the back of his neck. The shocking images of Floyd’s violent arrest when he himself allegedly didn’t resist has sparked protests and anger in Minneapolis and across the nation.

In an Instagram video, an emotionally shaken Jackson expressed the pain of losing the man he lovingly referred to as “twin,” which could be due to the fact that the men physically resembled each other.

“Twin. I promise I won’t let this BS ride. Already talked to @shaunking. Anybody from Houston/ Cuney Homes u know this was my brother. Can’t let this ride. All hands on deck. Rest Easy Twin,” Jackson wrote in the caption for the video.

Jackson continued to share just how deep the connection was with him and the Houston native known as “Big Floyd” among his family and friends.

“Sh*t hurt twin. Looking Good in the suit I sent u going to work and doing what u was supposed to. Dam Twin I can only imagine what Lamont going through behind them walls. Man man man,” Jackson wrote in a caption featuring an image of Floyd in a fresh suit that Jackson provided for him.

Frankly speaking, Jackson’s pain regarding the loss of a dear loved one is so tangible that it’s difficult to witness. Using his platform, Jackson continued to elevate his brother by sharing fond memories of “Big Floyd Da God” and gave much-needed insight into Floyd’s character.

“All u wanted to do was stay fly and be great. This pic tore me down. Called me with pics of the outfits laid across the bed showing how he was gonna kill them with the clothes I sent him,” Jackson detailed in a photo of Floyd decked out in the new fits.

The message is beyond clear that Jackson and others who were connected to Floyd via their deep Texas roots are galvanized and committed to getting justice for Floyd and to take care of his children.

We have to give a strong salute to Stephen Jackson for bravely sharing the love he had for his brother with the outside world. Our condolences to Jackson, the family of George Floyd, and to all those who knew and loved him.

—

Photo: Instagram

Former NBA Star Stephen Jackson Remembers His “Twin” George Floyd was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: