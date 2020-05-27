Porsha Williams Shares An Update On Her Marriage Plans

The virtual ”Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion was full of so much drama, so much confrontation and so much tea that weeks later, there are still new clips coming out of things that didn’t make it to air. In one such clip, host Andy Cohen asks Porsha Williams where she and fiancé Dennis McKinley stand on their wedding plans.

See what Porsha had to say below.

Andy Cohen: What’s the hold up for the wedding?

Porsha Williams: I mean we’re still figuring it out. My fiancé is here. We are living together, we are loving each other. We are raising our daughter. I’m not in a rush. What I’m taking my time doing is making sure our love is solid and strong. When you get married, you get married for a lifetime. It will be there, honey. I have my ring and we’re good.

Andy: If you had to predict, when will you be married?

Porsha: You know, I want to have a New Year wedding. All this crazy stuff going on with the pandemic, I don’t really know when it is. It would be great to have a New Year wedding. So maybe this New Year or next New Year.

Andy: Will any of these ladies be in the bridal party?

Porsha: I don’t know, I haven’t really thought about it. To be honest, after my first marriage—Not that my last bridesmaids did anything. I love them to death. Most of them are my family.—I did say that I would like to be standing there just with my sister and my fiancé. He has a brother that he’s really close to too. I really didn’t think about having a bunch of bridesmaids. But you know, a lot of these girls in these squares are very loving and have been very supportive of me. So yes, if I have a bridal party I would definitely be choosing some of these glamazons.

Marlo chimed in to say that she would like to be a bridesmaid.

Porsha: She’s always loved, Dennis. He would probably have her stand on his side, that’s how much they ride for each other.

