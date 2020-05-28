CLOSE
Swizz Beatz And Timbaland Set New Rules For ‘Verzuz’ Battle

The people have spoken and the organizations have listened. Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have announced some new rules for Verzuz’ battles. 

“You can not do Verzuz unless you use the technology that we’re sending you because we’re sending it to you for a reason,” Swizz said on Instagram.

Swizz went on to say that he and Timbaland have partnered with Roland to put together a special package that is sent to each person in order to make sure the sound quality during the Live is on point.

New rules coming… #verzuz

112 , babyface , Instagram , instagram live , jagged edge , nelly , Teddy Riley , Timbaland , Verzuz

