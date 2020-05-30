What Is The Difference Between 1st 2nd & 3rd Degree Murder

After watching the news you might see someone getting charged with murder. Hence, why you are even on the internet right now searching around for some answers. Whether that criminal was charged with First, Second, or Third degree you might’ve asked yourself, which one is the worst murder charge?

Check the definition of each murder charge below.

First Degree Murder: According to Quora First degree murder is an unlawful killing with some amount of premeditation and planning. Some crimes that would classify as the first degree is,

First-degree murder is the most serious of all homicide charges as there was intent behind the killing.

Second Degree Murder: This is a murder that is labeled as intentional murder. Second Degree is when the killer lacked any premeditation and his/her intent was just to cause bodily harm.

Third Degree Murder: The unlawful killing of a human being, when perpetrated without any design to effect death, by a person engaged in the perpetration of, or in the attempt to perpetrate, any felony other than” nineteen enumerated categories of felonies. Third-degree murder is only in three states which are Florida, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania.

