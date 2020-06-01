Angie’s Motivation: “We Are Made Stronger By The Difficulties We Face” [VIDEO]

It’s been an extremely tough week for so many of us around the country right now. Angie Ange’s quote from this morning “We are made stronger by the difficulties we face, not by those we evade,” perfectly describes how we need to view everything happening right now.

Let’s not get distracted, and as tough as times are right now, we must face them head on!

