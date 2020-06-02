CLOSE
The DMV
How To Help Protesters In The District

There is no bail fund set up in DC

George Floyd Washington, D.C. Protests

In times like these, there are a lot of images and messaging floating around. It can be overwhelming, especially if you are not in the position to directly help. Protesters are being being placed in awful situations and there is no bail fund set up in DC.

As reported by The Washingtonian, there are drop off sites in Lafayette Square and other places of activity. Also the D.C. chapter of Black Lives Matter is organizing a fundraiser for legal support.

To get more information on how to help support these legal efforts visit the DMV Black Lives Matter Twitter and GoFundMe Site. Donations of masks, milk, goggles and more are also being requested.

We’re all in this together and must protect our own.

