Knicks President James Dolan Gives Terrible Explanation As To Why The Franchise Hasn’t Released A Statement About The Protests

To date, the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs are the only teams in the NBA to have not issued an official statement on the death of George Floyd at the hands of former Minnesota Police Officer, Derrick Chauvin.

While the Spurs haven’t spoken out, Gregg Popovich has undoubtedly had something to say, calling out Donald Trump, saying, “we need a president to come out and say simply that ‘black lives matter.’ Just say those three words. But he won’t and he can’t. He can’t because it’s more important to him to mollify the small group of followers who validate his insanity.”

The Knicks, on the other hand, they have had absolutely nothing to say, and the owner of the Knicks, Jim Dolan, even sent out an email to his employees doubling down on why the Knicks are not going to issue a statement over this tragedy.

Pablo Torre of ESPN claims to have acquired a personal email that Dolan sent out to Madison Square Garden employees, where he basically doubles down on the Knicks decision to do and say nothing.

I'm told that Knicks players and employees are furious that the team hasn't made a public statement about George Floyd. And I just obtained the e-mail that owner Jim Dolan sent to MSG employees today defending the organization's decision to stay silent: pic.twitter.com/xG1BA7tV5V — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) June 2, 2020

Dolan taking this stance was foolish. Especially in this climate, with everything going on and with the power that players have. On a lighter scale, this will make it even more difficult for the Knicks to acquire free agent talent, and on a more serious note, this is simply a disrespectful take for the Black employees of the Knicks– including the players.

Dolan continues to make himself public enemy number one in the eyes of the Knicks fan, and a laughing stock in the NBA community.

While still not making a statement, the franchise did participate in #BlackOutTuesday.

Knicks President James Dolan Gives Terrible Explanation As To Why The Franchise Hasn’t Released A Statement About The Protests was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: